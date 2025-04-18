Iran sets goal of €6 billion annual revenue from medical tourism

TEHRAN – Iran has set a target to generate €6 billion in annual revenue from medical tourism, according to a new policy document approved and announced by the government.

The clear goal underscores the country’s intention to become a regional hub for healthcare services by making the best use of its advanced medical capacities and skilled professionals.

Alireza Jahangiri, president of the Iranian health tourism services association, on Thursday confirmed the development in a recent interview with YJC news agency. He said that the official roadmap highlights medical tourism as a strategic opportunity to showcase Iran’s healthcare sector on a global scale.

“Iran has a high standing in the field of medicine and healthcare

"Iran has a high standing in the field of medicine and healthcare, with well-trained physicians and accessible treatment services for international patients," Jahangiri said. “The €6 billion target has been approved by the government as an annual revenue goal and has been formally communicated as a national objective.”

Jahangiri emphasized that international patients not only benefit from Iran’s advanced treatments but also bring much-needed foreign currency into the country. “On average, each medical tourist contributes at least $2,500 to the Iranian economy,” he noted.

Iran is particularly known for offering high-quality services in fields such as stem cell therapy and organ transplants, which have drawn growing interest from patients abroad. However, Jahangiri acknowledged that despite these strengths, investment in medical tourism infrastructure and facilitation remains insufficient.

“We need better planning and more streamlined services to attract a larger share of international health seekers,” he said, calling on the government to step up efforts to develop and promote the industry.

Medical tourism is viewed as a major potential source of employment, income generation, and foreign exchange.

AM