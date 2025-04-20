Iran, Turkey discuss closer cultural and tourism cooperation

TEHRAN - In a meeting held on Saturday between Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, and Turkey’s ambassador to the Islamic Republic, Hicabi Kirlangic, emphasized strengthening cultural ties and expanding cooperation in tourism and heritage sectors.

Salehi-Amiri highlighted the deep-rooted historical and cultural connections between the two nations, noting that Iran-Turkey relations extend beyond diplomacy and are anchored in centuries of shared heritage dating back to the Ottoman era.

Referring to the legacy of Rumi ( a celebrated Persian poet of the 13th century who is better known as Molana in Iran), the minister said the mystic figure belongs to the cultural heritage of humanity and could serve as a symbol of cultural cooperation and civilizational dialogue between Iran and Turkey.

Salehi-Amiri then referred to the strong interest among Iranians in traveling to Turkey, attributing it not only to tourism infrastructure but also to shared cultural values. He added that many Alevi citizens in Turkey are eager to visit Iran’s religious and cultural sites, including Mashhad and the tomb of Haji Bektash Veli (who was a 13th-century Islamic scholar and mystic) in Neyshabur.

Describing Iran as a country rich in tourism potential, the minister stated that Iran boasts 28 UNESCO World Heritage sites, over 43,000 nationally registered sites, and thousands of cultural and historical attractions. He also pointed to the country’s significant handicrafts industry, with annual exports exceeding $500 million—parts of it informally transported in personal luggage—adding that Turkey could become a key partner in expanding this sector’s global reach.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian minister extended an invitation for potential Turkish investors to contribute to Iran’s tourism infrastructure, noting that Iran is planning to construct 100 new hotels annually. He proposed drafting a comprehensive bilateral agreement focused on cultural, tourism, and economic cooperation with long-term prospects.

Ambassador Kirlangic, for his part, echoed the sentiment, calling Iran-Turkey relations deeper than typical neighborly ties. He stressed the importance of strengthening cultural and social relations to create synergy in other areas and called for targeted promotion of Iranian tourist destinations within Turkey.

Senior Iranian officials also participated in the meeting, including Ali Darabi, Deputy Minister for Cultural Heritage; Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpey, Deputy for Tourism; Maryam Jalali-Dehkordi, Deputy for Handicrafts; and Ali-Asghar Shalbafian, Head of the Ministry’s Investment Center.

Darabi proposed joint cultural weeks and museum exhibitions between the two countries, while Mohseni-Bandpey advocated for technical committees to advance collaboration in areas such as Halal food tourism and pilgrimage.

Jalali-Dehkordi announced an agreement with Istanbul’s mayor to establish a dedicated venue for showcasing Iranian handicrafts—an initiative seen as key to expanding international markets.

Shalbafian highlighted interest from the Turkish private sector in entering Iran’s tourism market and said the ministry is developing advisory and facilitation packages to attract Turkish investors to tourism projects in Iran.

AM