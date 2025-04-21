Iranian, Chinese universities ink MOU on educational research, technological cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran University of Science and Technology and China’s Jiangsu University of Science and Technology have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote educational, research, and scientific cooperation.

Seyyed Mohammad-Ali Boutorabi, the vice president of Iran University of Science and Technology, and Nan Ren, the vice president of Jiangsu University, inked the agreement in China, the ministry of science, research, and technology reported on Monday.

The MOU focuses on exchanging post-graduate students, conducting joint research projects, providing sabbatical leaves and dispatching professors to deliver lectures, exchanging scientific data, holding technical workshops and courses, and inviting experts to participate in national and international scientific meetings.

It also involves organizing international sports events and establishing chairs of Persian and Chinese languages in each university.

Strategic partnership

Iranian universities are exploring the potential for developing scientific and research collaborations with Chinese and Russian institutions under the strategic partnership with the two countries.

During a meeting held on April 11 in China, Saeed Habiba, the deputy minister of science, research, and technology, and Sheng Jianxue, the secretary-general of the China Scholarship Council, discussed ways for developing scientific cooperation between the universities of the two countries.

The meeting centered around holding joint academic courses, exchanging professors and students, growing government scholarship programs, expanding technological ties, scientific interactions, and sharing expertise.

During the meeting, Habiba elaborated on the academic and scientific potentials and capacities of Iran.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Iranian official also paid a visit to one of the Chinese technology parks to become more familiar with their technological capacities and scientific achievements.

Iran and China officially signed the document for 25-year comprehensive cooperation in March 2021.

The document was signed between Iran’s then Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Back in December 2022, Iran and China finalized 16 memoranda of understanding under the framework of the two countries’ strategic 25-year agreement.

Global ranking

The 15th edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2025 has included 17 Iranian universities in 21 subject entries, compared to 17 Iranian universities in 17 subject entries in 2024.

Iranian universities are ranked among the top institutions in three faculty areas, including Engineering and Technology; Life sciences and Medicine; and Natural sciences, Mehr news agency reported.

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings (WUR) by International Outlook 2025 has ranked 85 Iranian universities among the top universities in the world.

Sharif University of Technology (with a global ranking of 301- 350) tops the universities in the country.

Amirkabir University of Technology and Iran University of Science and Technology, both with a global ranking of 351–400, are placed second.

