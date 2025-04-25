Gol Gohar advance to 2024/25 Iran’s Hazfi Cup semifinals

TEHRAN – Gol Gohar defeated Nassaji 3-1 in the 2024/25 Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

Ousmane Ndong opened the scoring for the visiting team in the 17th minute and Aliasghar Ashouri made it 2-0 in the 26th minute. Ndong was on target again in the 55th minute.

With four minutes remaining, Nassaji pulled a goal back from the penalty spot thanks to Mansour Bagheri.

On Saturday, Esteghlal will meet Paykan in Tehran, Malavan host Sepahan in Bandar Anzali and Sanat Naft face Shahrdari Noshahr in Abadan.