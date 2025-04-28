Iran Expo 2025 kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iran Expo 2025, the seventh Exhibition of Export Capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, officially opened on Monday in Tehran, with President Masoud Pezeshkian highlighting the country’s economic potential and welcoming foreign investment.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on April 28, Pezeshkian greeted foreign guests attending the event and addressed misconceptions about Iran’s image abroad.

"Despite the distorted portrayal of Iran outside the country, we are a hospitable nation with warm and sincere people," the president said.

Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran offers an attractive environment for foreign investors, traders, and tourists alike, saying that the country’s potential can contribute to fostering a safer and more peaceful world. "Peace and security are achieved through trade, investment, cooperation, and mutual understanding," he noted.

The president linked ongoing global conflicts to the disregard for human rights and the sovereignty of nations, underscoring Iran’s commitment to respecting the territorial integrity and rights of all countries. "We are ready to cooperate scientifically, economically, politically, and socially with all nations," he added.

Highlighting Iran’s willingness to share its expertise and technological capabilities, Pezeshkian stated, "We place no limits on transferring our knowledge, skills, and experiences to other countries."

He further called for a united vision of humanity, saying, "The Earth is like a large home for all its people. Regardless of our different appearances, languages, and cultures, we all share common roots. It is our belief that humanity is one community, and no one is superior to another except through compassion, knowledge, and efforts to help fellow human beings."

The seventh edition of Iran Expo, the country's largest and most significant export event aimed at strengthening connections with international markets, brings together representatives from more than 100 countries. The exhibition, running from April 28 to May 2 at Tehran’s International Permanent Fairground, offers a platform for showcasing Iranian companies' capabilities in exporting goods and technical and engineering services worldwide.

More than 2,000 companies and their representatives from around the globe are participating in the event, seeking to familiarize themselves with Iran’s industrial strengths and engage in negotiations and business interactions with some of the country’s leading brands across various sectors.

EF/MA