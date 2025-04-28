100 artisans take part at IRAN EXPO 2025

TEHRAN--Farzad Ojani, an official with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, said 100 artisans and producers of handicrafts have taken part at the 7th Exhibition of Export Capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, IRAN EXPO 2025.

The fair, kicked off at Tehran International Permanent Fairgrounds in April 28, will run until May 2, IRNA reported.

Ojani added that the fair creates a unique opportunity to introduce handicrafts and tourism capacities as well as investment prospects in these fields.

The ongoing event seeks to introduce commercial, exports and marketing opportunities for handicrafts and tourism products, he said.

He explained that 100 artisans from various fields have put on display their products. Fars province with 20 participants has the highest number of artisans in the fair, he added.

Also, Iran’s potentials in tourism sector and investment opportunities in this field have been put on display for introducing to businesspersons and merchants, he said.

KD

