Iran prioritizes neighboring countries in science diplomacy: official

TEHRAN – The current administration places a priority on fostering scientific collaborations with neighboring countries, the head of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, has said.

The high capacities of the neighboring countries, on one hand, and their need to import Iran's science and technology, on the other hand, will lay the basis for the expansion of relations, IRNA quoted Farhad Yazdandoost as saying.

The official went on to say that since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the country has made great strides in promoting science, technology, and higher education; it has further demonstrated these accomplishments through interactions with universities around the world. A prime example of that is the Iranian scientific elites, their achievements, and status abroad.

President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration is trying to restart and promote collaborative efforts with countries where developing science is on the agenda.

Hence, scientific communication is not just limited to neighboring countries, he stated. “We are strengthening scientific and international partnerships with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.

We are also planning to develop ties with some non-neighboring countries that rely on external scientific support, and import scientific knowledge to share our expertise with them.

Cooperating with Asian leading countries in science like China and South Korea, as well as African and South American countries, will help them get familiar with Iran’s potential, which will definitely bring about favorable results,” the official noted.

Science production grows noticeably after Islamic Revolution

Science production in Iran has been experiencing a constant rise after the 1979 Islamic revolution, moving up by 33 positions among the world’s countries from 50 in 1980 to 17 in 2024.

The country ranked second in science production among Islamic nations in 2024, compared with fifth in 1980, Mehr news agency reported.

Forty-six years after the Islamic revolution, the country has made great strides in different sectors, including science, health, security, economy, industry, and legislation.

A review of Scopus data shows that in the first twenty years following the Islamic revolution, scientific production moved up significantly, rising from 284 articles published in 1980 to 1450 articles in 1999, reaching 8497 articles in 2005. In 2024, Iran published 75,928 scientific articles.

Despite ongoing sanctions, Iran is planning to elevate the country’s ranking for scientific production from its currently 17 to 12 by 2027.

Due to sanctions, economic restrictions, and the limitations on publishing papers by Iranian scholars, particularly during the last three years, Iran’s ranking in scientific productions has lowered from 15 to 17, Shahin Akhoundzadeh, an official with the health ministry, has said.

The country’s advancement in science production requires compensating for the regression in research and technology through providing funds, facilitating research, and promoting meritocracy, which will reduce young elites’ migration, as well, the health ministry’s website quoted Akhoundzadeh as saying.

