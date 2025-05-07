Iran’s Shahid Soleimani Tech Park in the spotlight at Expo 2025

TEHRAN - Held on Seoul Street, Tehran Expo 2025 – Iran's largest export exhibition – welcomed over 4,000 international visitors from 110 countries, serving as an exceptional platform to showcase the nation's industrial and commercial capabilities.

The event provided foreign traders and economic stakeholders with a clear perspective on Iran's potential, paving the way for enhanced foreign investment opportunities.

Among the participants, Shahid Soleimani Science and Technology Park, one of the youngest, stood out as the only knowledge-based pavilion, emerging as one of the most remarkable highlights of this edition.

The pavilion featured 75 innovative products from 16 companies under the park’s umbrella, along with incubators, making it a hub for international business negotiations.

Africa’s heart captivated by fabric concrete

One of the most sought-after products at the exhibition was cement-based flexible fabrics, which drew significant attention from African and other international delegates. Foreign traders were briefed on the production process and technical details, leading to numerous export agreements for this cutting-edge, knowledge-based product.

Cement-based flexible fabrics, also known as Concrete Canvas, are an innovative, pre-fabricated construction material made by combining a layer of fibrous fabric with a dry cement mixture. These fabrics are flexible before hydration and can conform to various surfaces.

Once hydrated, they harden into a durable concrete layer. Due to their ease of transport, quick installation, and no need for heavy machinery, concrete canvas is ideal for civil projects in remote or hard-to-access areas.

It is commonly used for channel lining, erosion control, rapid infrastructure repair, temporary shelters, and semi-permanent structures. This technology is recognized as a sustainable and innovative solution in civil engineering and disaster management, significantly reducing water, energy, time, and labor compared to traditional concrete methods.

The high-tech concrete fabric, developed at Shahid Soleimani Science and Technology Park, represents one of the most advanced technologies in the world.

The fabric concrete was also well-received by the Omani delegation, which visited the pavilion during the early hours of the exhibition.

The quality of this product is nearly equivalent to that of the UK, while its price is approximately one quarter of the UK product’s price. Furthermore, we are willing to transfer our technology to other countries in Africa or Asia, whereas the UK does not offer such opportunities

Chinese investors eager to collaborate

David, a Chinese entrepreneur, visited the pavilion and explored various products, including water purification systems, concrete fabric, and quadcopters. During discussions with park officials, he expressed strong interest in partnering with knowledge-based companies at Shahid Soleimani Park.

He particularly highlighted potential cooperation in telecommunications technologies, praising the products as "innovative and highly practical.

Czech diplomat visits knowledge-based pavilion

Jan Chomsky, a diplomat from the Czech Republic, toured the pavilion on the third day of Expo 2025. He described the showcased products as "highly functional" and noted that there is a ready market for them in his country.

The Shahid Soleimani Science and Technology Park continues to demonstrate Iran’s growing potential in advanced technologies, fostering international partnerships and boosting non-oil exports.