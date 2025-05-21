Iran executes gunman in 2023 Azerbaijan embassy attack

TEHRAN – Iran has executed the individual responsible for the January 2023 attack on Azerbaijan's embassy in Tehran, which resulted in the death of one person.

The execution was announced Wednesday by Iran's Judiciary. The assailant, who opened fire on the embassy on January 27, 2023, also wounded two others.

Following the attack, Azerbaijan closed its embassy in Tehran, citing security concerns. While the embassy has since reopened, Azerbaijan has yet to appoint a new ambassador to Iran. The attacker was convicted of murder, illegal possession of firearms, and disrupting public order.

During questioning, he attributed his actions to personal motives, saying he believed the embassy had been hiding his wife from him.