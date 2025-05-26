‘South Pars pressure boosting project key to Iran’s energy security’

TEHRAN - The pressure boosting project at Iran’s South Pars gas field is vital for sustaining production and protecting the country’s long-term economic interests and strategic energy security, the project’s director said on Monday.

Mohammad-Mehdi Tavasolipour, who oversees the initiative, stressed the need for general contractors to set clear execution benchmarks. He was speaking during coordination meetings with representatives from key contractors involved in the project — including OIEC, Petropars, MAPNA, and Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters.

According to a statement by Pars Oil and Gas Company, Tavasolipour noted that the contractors have been involved in the project since its inception, actively contributing to discussions and contract planning. “Today, they have reached a shared understanding and language for executing the project,” he said.

EF/MA