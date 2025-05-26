Iranian delegations to attend CPHI & PMEC China, Pharmedi Vietnam

TEHRAN – Iranian knowledge-based companies will participate in pharmaceutical events that will take place in Shanghai, China, from June 24-26, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, from September 24-27.

CPHI & PMEC China 2025 will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. It’s a major pharmaceutical event in Asia, bringing together suppliers and buyers from the entire pharmaceutical supply chain. The event attracts over 90,000 visitors and 3,500 manufacturers.

The event offers a great opportunity for sourcing, networking, and learning. It also facilitates connections between suppliers and buyers.

Supported by the Organization for the Development of International Scientific and Technological Cooperation, the Iranian delegation will pay a visit to the exhibition.

Visiting the production line, holding Business-to-business (B2B) meetings and conferences, identifying opportunities and areas of cooperation, and joint activities, as well as becoming familiar with the latest technologies in the pharmaceutical industry, are among the services provided to the delegation.

In September, knowledge-based companies will set up their pavilions in Pharmedi Vietnam 2025 with the support of the vice presidency for science, research, and technology.

Pharmedi is the premier B2B exhibition, displaying the latest innovations and achievements of various medical fields from both domestic and international sources. It also provides a platform for networking, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing among scientists and experts from different countries and disciplines.

Medical equipment and devices, laboratory equipment and supplies, supplements, imaging and diagnostics, physiotherapy and orthopaedic equipment, dental equipment, pharmaceuticals, beauty products, rehabilitation and physiotherapy equipment, hospital equipment and facilities, and cleanroom construction are among the main focuses of the exhibition.

Over 60 countries import Iranian medical equipment

On January 13, the head of Iran’s Union of Medical Equipment Manufacturers and Exporters said that medical equipment worth around $20 million is exported to more than 60 countries annually.

More than 70 percent of medical equipment and 100 percent of normal hospital beds are domestically made, IRNA quoted Abdolreza Yaqoubzadeh as saying.

Also, over 95 percent of specific ICU and CCU beds and more than 85 percent of operating room medical equipment, such as anesthesia machines and other equipment, are manufactured with cutting-edge technology in the country, he added.

Yaqoubzadeh went on to say that the country’s need for medical equipment production is three to four billion dollars per year, some one billion dollars of which is imported.

Some 600 medical equipment companies are active in the country, producing around 99 percent of the medicine supplied to the domestic market.

Medical equipment manufacturers in the country produce and supply over 10,000 types of medical equipment to domestic and foreign markets. Now, various pieces of laboratory equipment are manufactured at prices much lower than the same foreign products.

Iran holds the first place in West Asia for producing medical equipment both in terms of quantity and diversity. Iranian-made medical devices worth around $50 million are exported to 40 countries annually, IRNA quoted Ahmad Moslemi, a health ministry official, as saying.

Moreover, the official said, the number of products has increased fourfold. Equipment such as implants, as well as advanced medical devices, is manufactured in the country as well.

In addition, the country’s medical centers have been equipped with some 15,000 new hospital beds have been added to with 90 percent of the equipment produced locally, Moslemi added.

