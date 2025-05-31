Optimistic outlook: Japanese envoy outlines bright prospects for relations with Iran

TEHRAN – In an exclusive interview with the Tehran Times newspaper, Ambassador of Japan to Iran His Excellency Mr. Tamaki Tsukada reflected on the longstanding friendship between Iran and Japan, emphasizing mutual respect, shared strategic interests, and the potential for expanded cooperation in a variety of fields—from energy and infrastructure to culture and tourism.

Below is the full transcript of the interview:

How would you characterize the current state of relations between Japan and Iran?

The relationship between Iran and Japan is very warm, and I think there is a very deep sense of respect for each other's culture, civilization. These basic understandings and feelings define the very good and warm relationship between Iran and Japan.

What are Japan's primary interests in maintaining a relationship with Iran?

First of all, Iran is situated in the Middle East region, and for Japan, Middle East is a key region where we depend upon for our energy needs.

So, energy security is the fundamental factor that defines our relationship with this region, including Iran. Also, Maritime security, which ensures the very smooth flow of energy between Middle East and Japan, is also a vital interest for Japan. So, energy security and maritime security–these are the key factors which we consider to be of vital interest. And for that purpose, Iran is a very important country.

What is Japan's official stance on the imposition of unilateral sanctions against Iran?

Well, first of all, international sanctions are the result of a long debate about countries' behavior and its compliance with international rules and regulations.

In terms of sanctions surrounding Iran, of course, I do not need to repeat the long history. There is a debate about the value or the rationale of Iran's nuclear development or nuclear program–the purpose, the intent of Iran developing civil nuclear activity.

Each country has the sovereign right to pursue peaceful nuclear program. But the reason the international sanctions were imposed on Iran is because Iran has not been able to convincingly demonstrate to the international community that Iranian nuclear program or activities are purely for peaceful purposes. So, I think there is still room that Iran can improve its accountability. At the same time, Japan and the international community are prepared to work with Iran to ensure that Iran can live in a prosperous and peaceful environment. We hope that Iran will be able to prove to the international community that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes so that the sanctions will be lifted.

Are there any specific sectors, like for example, technology or infrastructure, where Japan is especially interested in expanding its economic cooperation with Iran?

Well, first of all, in order to restore our economic relationship to its full height or full potential, the external environment will have to be improved—i.e., the sanctions removed. On that basis, I think thereare many areas Japanese businesses would be very interested in exploring. For example, the rehabilitation of infrastructure, especially petrochemical plants or utility infrastructure such as power generation and water.

In trade, there is a big market and a strong demand for Japanese automobiles, and we are ready to export if the conditions allow. There is also interest in the decarbonization of the economy and industry in general.

These include areas such as energy efficiency or the hydrogen industry. These are just some examples. Of course, there are many lucrative sectors.

As far as Japanese businesses are concerned, these are the areas they are preparing to enter when conditions permit.

Are there any active cultural exchange programs between Japan and Iran? And if so, could you provide some examples?

Generally speaking, in the area of culture—especially popular culture—it should be privately driven or business-driven, I would say. There is very little room for government intervention. So, there are already a lot of exchanges happening. For example, anime, games, literature, and cinema. In terms of pop culture and contemporary culture, I think people are already exposed to each other's traditions. So, I have no concern about such exchanges continuing.

If there is a role for the government to play in encouraging cultural exchange, it would be in the area of preserving historical heritage. Archaeology would be one such example.

We would like to support those areas where there is a need for government intervention or assistance. We think that the year 2029—when we will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of our diplomatic relationship—will be an ideal opportunity to revisit and rediscover our history and bilateral exchanges and think forwardly about the future.

We would like to explore those areas where the two governments can take the leadership to explore new areas of cultural exchanges.

What is the level of Japanese tourism toward Iran? And how could it be encouraged further, in your opinion?

Frankly speaking, the level of tourism—especially tourists from Japan to Iran—is minimal for many reasons. There is no direct flight between Iran and Japan, and there are also inconveniences in foreign exchange, telecom and transportation services. Hospitality services, such as restaurant and hotels, for first time visitor in major tourist destinations are short of international standard. Lack of basic infrastructure and logistics prevent Japanese tourists from coming to Iran.

But generally speaking, I think there is very big potential and interest in the Iranian tourism market. Iran has a beautiful natural landscape, rich cultural heritage, interesting local attractions, cultural and regional diversity, and appealing cuisine. I think we can work together to make the most out of these advantages and features that Iran can offer.

As a final question, what is your personal vision for the future relations of Iran and Japan?

I'm very optimistic, given the deep and rich cultural and civilizational links that we enjoy.

There is a strong interest on both sides to know more about each other. Hopefully, the external environment will improve, economic activities will return as they did previously, and there will be more people-to-people contacts and exchanges. That will provide the foundation for much larger activities to take place.