Iran National Orchestra to perform in memory of Homayoun Khorram 

TEHRAN- The Iran National Music Orchestra will perform a concert titled "Remaining with a Gaze" in tribute to the late composer and conductor Homayoun Khorram.

The orchestra will go on stage at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on June 8, under the baton of Homayoun Rahimian, honoring the memory of the legendary Homayoun Khorram, IRNA reported on Sunday.

The concert marks the second tribute performance by the Iran National Music Orchestra dedicated to eminent figures of Persian music. Renowned singer Mohammad Abdolhosseini will accompany the orchestra.

Earlier this year, in the first performance of 2025, the orchestra staged "A Memory with Me" in homage to veteran musician Mohammad Sarir.

Homayoun Khorram (1930–2013) was a renowned Iranian violinist, composer, musician, and conductor who made significant contributions to Persian music. He was also a member of the Supreme Council of the Iranian House of Music, reflecting his influential role in Iran’s musical culture.

Khorram's early exposure to Iranian classical music was fostered by his mother, a passionate lover of traditional Persian music, who named him Homayoun after the musical mode. He began his formal musical education at the age of 10-11 under the tutelage of the legendary composer and violinist Abolhassan Saba. By the age of 14, he was performing solo on radio, showcasing his prodigious talent.

Khorram was a master of harmony, influenced by Fereydoun Farzaneh and the Sarli style, with a compositional approach inspired by Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff. His collaborations with prominent Iranian singers produced timeless songs such as "Goghayeh Setaregan," "Rosvaye Zamaneh," "To Ey Pari Kojayi," and "Shahzadeh Roya." His works span compositions, arrangements, and innovative improvisations, establishing a rich repertoire that continues to influence Iranian musicians.

After the Islamic Revolution, he focused more on teaching violin and conducting research about Iranian music, contributing to academic and cultural institutions worldwide, including lectures at UCLA and various Iranian universities.

Khorram's legacy is preserved through his compositions, scholarly writings, and recordings. He passed away at age 82 due to cancer, leaving behind a profound impact on Iranian music and culture. His contributions remain celebrated, and he is remembered as one of Iran’s most talented and influential musicians.

Photo: Prominent Iranian composer and conductor Homayoun Khorram in an undated photo

