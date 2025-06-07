Knowledge-based firms to attend NanoKorea 2025

TEHRAN – Supported by the Organization for Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology, Iranian knowledge-based companies will participate in the 23rd International Nano Technology Exhibition, NanoKorea 2025, which will be held from July 2 to 4, in Goyang-si, South Korea.

The exhibition’s main theme is ‘Nanotechnology for a Better Life’ and will cover five main subject areas including Nanomaterials (Nanopowders, bulk materials, composite materials and new materials made by applying nanotechnology), Nano-devices (Semiconductor memories, chips and sensors made using nanotechnology), Nanofabrication (Microfabrication, dispersion and manufacturing equipment to produce nano-powders), Nano measurement and analysis (Nanoscale measurement and performance analysis technologies and equipment), and Nano convergence and applied products (Nanotechnology convergence products and technologies by industry field).

Bringing together exhibitors, research institutes, universities, and technology centres from all over the world, the event provides a great opportunity for participants to share expertise and showcase their capabilities, as well as achievements.

Notable growth in knowledge-based companies

The significant and fast-paced growth in the number of knowledge-based companies with over 200 percent increase in their number just over the Iranian year that ended in March 2024, shows the solid foundation, dynamism, and growth of the country in innovation and technology and the productive atmosphere which have been made available in line with the goal of boosting domestic production with public participation.

The current administration underscores the quantitative and qualitative development of knowledge-based companies. The number of companies, which was around 5,000 in August 2021, has now reached 10,000 with a total value of two billion dollars.

The high number of knowledge-based companies active in the capital market proves they have fully grown. Currently, there are 108 companies in the capital market, which were anticipated to grow by 100 percent by the end of the past year that ended in March 2025.

Iran’s knowledge-based companies exported over 3.6 million tons of products, valued at $2.506 billion, in the Iranian calendar year that ended in March 2024, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Based on the IRICA data, some 1.158 million tons of goods, valued at $5.141 billion, were also imported by knowledge-based companies into the country from March 21, 2023, to March 19, 2024.

About 85 percent of the goods imported by the knowledge-based companies came from China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Germany, and India, IRNA reported.

MT/MG