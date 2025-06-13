Iranian padel athlete Mansour martyred  in Israeli agression 

TEHRAN- Parsa Mansour, a prominent member of Iran’s national padel team, was killed in the early hours of Friday during a series of coordinated Israeli strikes on Tehran and several other cities, which also claimed the lives of military commanders, scientists, and civilians.

According to reports, Mansour was on his way home after training and was fatally wounded in the strikes.

The attacks resulted in significant casualties, including high-ranking military officials, researchers, and numerous civilians. Iranian authorities have condemned the attacks as acts of terrorism and vowed a decisive response.

The Iranian Tennis Federation and sporting community have expressed deep sorrow over Mansour’s death, offering condolences to his family and teammates. Mansour, recognized for his dedication and sportsmanship, was considered a rising star in the sport.