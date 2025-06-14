Holocide international art competition concludes with prize announcements in Tehran

TEHRAN – The closing ceremony of the 3rd International Cartoon, Caricature, and Poster Contest Holocide was held at the Tehran Municipality building on Thursday, featuring the announcement of winners and distinguished guests.

The event was attended by prominent international artists, including Dmitry Miri Enko, Alexandr Faldin and Alexandra Faldin, all from Russia, Ivan Ernesto Lira Gomes from Venezuela, Antonio Manuele Ferreira Dos Santos from Portugal, Mehmet Eray Ozbek from Turkey, as well as Iranian artists Abbas Naseri, Mohammad Hossein Niroumand, Masoud Nejabati, Maziar Bijani, and Saber Sheikh Rezai, Mehr reported on Friday.

Ambassadors from Venezuela, Cuba, Yemen, Colombia, Nicaragua, and Bolivia to Iran also participated in the event, the report added.

Speaking at the ceremony, Masoud Shojai Tabatabai, the secretary of the event, expressed gratitude to international guests and Iranian jurors. He highlighted recent efforts supporting Gaza, referencing a powerful film that underscores the divine promise that land belongs to the oppressed, as emphasized in the Holy Quran. He noted: “While I intended to issue a statement, I believe the essence of this event carries that message—our deep concern over the horrific genocide inflicted upon Gaza for over 20 months. Official reports, including UNICEF, reveal that every 20 minutes, a child succumbs to bombing or malnutrition. This tragedy is impossible to ignore.”

He emphasized that the initiative to organize Holocide originated from the brutal genocide unfolding in Gaza, with over 61 countries participating by submitting artwork—50 percent of which reached the secretariat, mostly handled by him. Notably, some prominent American artists contributed without seeking awards, viewing their participation as a sincere homage to Gaza’s suffering. This participation from American artists is profoundly encouraging, especially considering the international pressures and restrictions they face.

He also highlighted that despite efforts by Israel, Western, and U.S. powers to silence and censor these voices, their influence would not be suppressed. The term Holocide was deliberately borrowed from the words Holocaust and Genocide, aiming to break the media silence and turn threats into opportunities across platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

The ceremony then continued with the honoring of winners in various categories.

In poster section, Dmitry Miri Enko from Russia and Pouya Sarabi from Iran were recognized for their outstanding work, with Wahab Ramazi, Arezou Aqababian, and Ahmad Vojdannejad from Iran taking first, second, and third places, respectively.

“I am truly happy to be among you today, showcasing my art. The artworks displayed here are remarkable and will undoubtedly captivate everyone present. Thank you for your warm hospitality, your beautiful city, and your kind people. I am delighted to capture and share the natural beauty of your land with the world,” Miri Enko said as he received his award.

In another segment, the Yemeni Jambiya Award winners were announced. Hassan Fneich from Lebanon, Sajad Hassan from Iraq, Seyyed Mohammad Saber Sheikh Rezai and Maziar Bijani both from Iran.

“My artwork marks the return of the people after 120 days away from Jabal Amel in southern Lebanon, standing bravely against Israeli forces,” Fneich said upon receiving his award.

“I documented these moments, believing this day belongs to Imam Mahdi. It depicts a woman searching for her martyred brother—missing and only Allah knows his fate. I was blessed to be among them, witnessing firsthand their resilience, even without professional equipment. This presence deepened my empathy for Gaza’s suffering.”

Yemeni Cultural Attaché in Iran, Ahmad Al-Imam, expressed gratitude and said: “I thank all attendees. Your presence supports Palestine and is a vital act of solidarity. Appreciation also goes to all artists and organizers. Yemeni artist Kamal Sharaf was supposed to attend this event, however he could not due to the recent attack on Sanaa airport. Your artworks are a universal language of truth and resistance—a form of jihad for the cause of justice and resilience.”

The caricature category winners were also introduced. First, second, and third places went respectively to Jalil Saberi from Iran, and Antonio Manuele Ferreira Dos Santos and Vasco Gargallo, both from Portugal.

"I am truly happy to be in Iran for the second time, and I am honored to receive this award. I hope that the efforts of all friends and ourselves working together will open a new window, allowing us to show how effective and genuine support can be demonstrated," Dos Santos mentioned.

In cartoon section, Mahmoud Nazari from Iran, Izabela Kowalska Wieczorek from Poland, and Silvano Mello from Brazil were recognized with commendations. Additionally, the top winners were, in order, Mehmet Eray Ozbek from Turkey, Amir Dehqan from Iran, and Ares from Cuba.

“I am honored to participate again in Iran, and receiving this award is a great privilege. Today, amidst many valuable works, I am proud that my piece has been recognized. In today’s world, where many tragic events unfold, and injustice prevails, few dare to speak out. I am honored to stand among those who raise their voices for the oppressed,” Ozbek said.

The event also featured the unveiling of the Holocide festival book, including 1,500 artworks. The top winners in each category received a certificate and €3,000; second-place winners got a special commendation and €2,000; third-place winners received a certificate and €1,000. Honorable mentions received a €500 prize.

Photo: Mehmet Eray Ozbek from Turkey holds his award at the closing ceremony of the 3rd International Cartoon, Caricature, and Poster Contest Holocide in Tehran on June 12, 2025.

