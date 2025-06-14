Leader appoints new IRGC Aerospace Chief after Hajizadeh’s martyrdom

TEHRAN – In the wake of the martyrdom of Major General Amirali Hajizadeh, the esteemed 16-year commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has appointed Brigadier General Majid Mousavi as the new commander of this vital military branch.

The appointment of Brigadier General Mousavi was formalized through an official decree issued on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Ghadir.

The Leader's decree acknowledged the circumstances of the transition, stating, "Given the glorious and exalted martyrdom of Major General Amirali Hajizadeh at the hands of the despicable Zionist regime," and based on the proposal of the IRGC Commander-in-Chief and Brigadier General Mousavi's merits and valuable experience, he was entrusted with the leadership of the IRGC Aerospace Force.

Ayatollah Khamenei outlined key expectations for the new commander and the force under his command. The decree emphasized the necessity of comprehensively enhancing capabilities and increasing the readiness of missile and drone units.

It also called for laying the groundwork for a powerful presence in space and strengthening the piety, insight, and spiritual fortitude of personnel to build a force worthy of the Islamic Revolution.

The Leader took the opportunity on Eid al-Ghadir to express profound gratitude for the foundational services of the martyred commander.

The decree explicitly stated, "I find it necessary to appreciate and thank [Martyr Hajizadeh] for his valuable and infrastructural services during his command."

Ayatollah Khamenei also prayed for the elevation of Hajizadeh's status and his companionship with the divine saints, particularly Imam Ali (AS).

Major General Hajizadeh, hailed as an architect of Iran's formidable aerospace and missile prowess, was martyred recently in the Israeli regime’s airstrike on Iran on Friday.

Under his visionary leadership spanning many years, the IRGC Aerospace Force achieved remarkable self-sufficiency and technological breakthroughs despite severe and illegal international sanctions.

The force developed an extensive arsenal of indigenous precision-guided ballistic and cruise missiles, such as the Fattah, Sejjil, and Khorramshahr, alongside advanced long-range suicide and reconnaissance drones like the Shahed-136 and Shahed-149 (Gaza).

These capabilities were decisively demonstrated in Iran’s retaliatory Operation True Promise 3 on Friday, showcasing strategic deterrence and precise force projection across hostile targets.

The strikes hit strategic sites in Tel Aviv, Ashdod, Haifa, and Be'er Sheva—areas that had been caught off guard, with alarm sirens and stark images of widespread damage underscoring the severity of the response.

The operations, which resulted in casualties among the Israeli regime’s forces, reaffirm Iran’s staunch commitment to defending its sovereignty and deterring aggression, with officials vowing that these measures will continue for as long as necessary.

Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi, known for his significant experience within the IRGC and particularly the Aerospace Force, assumes command at a critical juncture.

A key architect behind Iran’s advanced ballistic missile and drone systems programs, he has worked closely with figures like Martyr Hassan Taherani-Moghaddam and Martyr Haji-Zadeh to expand deep missile bases.

His leadership in operational planning, strategic training, and the enhancement of aerospace defense infrastructure—evidenced by his involvement in high-level defense technology councils and joint projects with the IRGC Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization—marks a decisive moment in strengthening Iran's national security.