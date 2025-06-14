Nationwide ceremony honors martyrs of Zionist regime’s air strikes on Iranian cities

TEHRAN- Eid al-Ghadir is a source of unity for the Islamic nation. The event is the day on which Imam Ali (AS), the first Imam of the Shia, was appointed as the successor to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Eid al-Ghadir is celebrated annually by Shia Muslims around the world on the 18th of Dhul-Hijjah. This year Ghadir celebration has gained a meaning beyond a religious celebration. It focused on "True Promise 3" operation and commemorating the martyrs of recent terrorist acts of Zionist regime in Iran.

Hormozgan

Themed as Ghadir epic, it was held across Hormozgan province on Saturday. It was an obvious symbol of unity, resistance, and social solidarity for safeguarding the jurisprudence route and goals of the Islamic Revolution.

This year, the ceremony showed an unbreakable bond of the people with the line of sovereignty and resistance.

Experts believe that this year ceremony is an arena for strengthening the cultural and spiritual bonds between “Jurisprudence, Resistance and National Unity.”

Merging symbols of Ghadir with rereading “True Promise 3” operation as a model of active resistance, will promote double hope and motivation among youth and all walks of society.

Apart from providing cultural and belief capacities for strengthening the pillars of the society, it is a practical response to the enemy’s efforts in weakening the unity of Iranian nation.

Hojjatoleslam Gholamhossein Haqqani, the Director General of Hormozgan Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization, pointed to the resistant and revolutionary spirit of Hormozgan people and said this year's ceremony is a place for expressing disgust against the child-killing regime of Israel.

North Khorasan

Director General of North Khorasan Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization said North Khorasan people showed the unity, dignity, and authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran with their presence in Ghadir gathering.

The gathering was a strong response to the nonsense of enemies who have always created division and disappointment among the Iranian people.

Pointing to the role of Ghadir programs in enhancing the spirit of empathy and unity, he said apart from hosting people, these stations and public gatherings paved the grounds for renewing the people's commitment to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution and the

Guardianship of the Jurisprudence. The passionate presence of people in these gatherings indicated that people will not yield to the pressures and toxic propaganda of enemies.

He continued that the temporary stations were launched across North Khorasan province to host people.

Historical image of unity and solidarity of Iranian people

People of Chaharbagh city, Alborz province, pledged allegiance to the martyrs and condemned this desperate action, and created a historical image of unity and solidarity of the Iranian people against the hostility of enemies.

This year, following the martyrdom of several high commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary people, the Ghadir celebration turned into a public gathering urging for harsh revenge for the Zionist regime and punishing its doers.

Rasht

Head of Gilan Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Ali Najafi Gilani praised Eid al-Ghadir and expressed condolences over the martyrdom of commanders, nuclear scientists and people.

He said Ghadir celebration and Amir-ol-Momenin are symbols of resistance and unity against global arrogance and the Zionist regime.

“We hope that this year's ceremony is held epically. So that we can all stand united against our enemies and hopefully witness the victory of truth over falsehood.”

Ghadir march held in Shiraz

Chairman of the Council of Religious Boards of Fars Reza Mohammadian, said Ghadir march was held from Municipality Square toward Shah Cheragh Mausoleum.

He offered condolences over martyrdom of several high commanders and nuclear scientists and said the evil of the Zionist regime stems from their belief that all humans must either be destroyed or become their slaves.

Mohammadian said the Zionist regime’s airstrikes on Iran were a miscalculation. They thought that they could create a gap in the steely will of the great Iranian nation, he said.

Pointing to the IRGC's devastating missile response to these attacks, he said these responses should be continuous so that the bitter experiences of previous events are not repeated and the work of this evil regime is completed.

The march was held with the slogan of “We are all Zulfiqar of Haider”.

He added that the crimes of the Zionist regime have strengthened the Iranian nation's determination to resist and seek revenge, and will make this year's Muharram a scene of the Islamic nation's firm resolve against global arrogance.

History

On the way back home from Hajj pilgrimage in 632, which is known as the Farewell Pilgrimage, the Prophet (PBUH) asked for a stop in a region called Ghadir Khumm, where in his sermon, he announced his cousin Ali (AS) as his successor and first Imam based on a revelation from God.

Afterward, two tents were pitched, in one of which Muslims congratulated the Prophet (PBUH) for his excellent choice and, in the other one, Muslims from all tribes gave their allegiance to Imam Ali (AS).

According to the Holy Qur'an, this is the day when God Almighty perfected Islam as the religion by introducing Imam Ali (AS) as the next leader. That is why it is celebrated in honor of the first Shia Imam.

Imam Ali (AS) was the cousin of the Prophet (PBUH) and is known as the first man to embrace the Prophet's call for Islam. According to Islamic sources, the Imam rooted out poverty and promoted an unprecedented justice system across the Muslim world during his 5-year rule based in the Iraqi city of Kufa.

KD