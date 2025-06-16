Religious minority leaders in Iran condemn Israeli strikes, reaffirm national unity 

TEHRAN- In a powerful display of national solidarity, leaders and representatives of Iran’s religious and ethnic minorities gathered today at a Zoroastrian fire temple in Tehran to condemn recent Israeli attacks and affirm their unwavering support for the leadership, independence, and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the event, held in response to Israel's recent airstrikes on Iranian soil, participants from the Zoroastrian, Christian Armenian, Assyrian, and other religious communities denounced what they called “barbaric and inhumane” acts of aggression against the Iranian nation and called for international accountability.

Addressing the attendees, Sharli Envieh, representative of the Iranian Assyrians at the Parliament, strongly criticized international organizations for their silence in the face of Israeli atrocities, especially those affecting civilians.

“If these bodies truly believe in the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, the rule of law, and collective security, they must act immediately,” Envieh said. “Iran’s response to these aggressions has been, and will remain, legitimate self-defense within the bounds of international law.”

He added that the Iranian people, including their religious minorities, remain united under the leadership of the Leader [of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei] and they are committed to preserving national unity.

Arakel Kadehkian, speaking on behalf of Archbishop Sepuh Sargsyan, firmly condemned “Israeli atrocities” on Iranian civilians.

“Iran is not just our place of residence -- it is our sacred homeland,” he said. “We condemn the attacks on Iranian soil and declare our full support for the Iranian people and leadership.”

Quoting from the archbishop’s recent message during a gathering at Tehran’s Saint Sarkis Cathedral, he added: “The Iranian nation has overcome fire and sword for a thousand years. With God’s help, it will emerge victorious from this crisis too.”

A Zoroastrian Mobed expressed condolences for the victims and confirmed that special prayers were held in churches across Tehran, Urmia, and other cities.

“We firmly believe that our beloved nation, Iran, will prevail against this unjust aggression. We will continue to pray for our leaders and armed forces, as taught by our holy scriptures,” he said.

Other religious people at the event also emphasized their shared identity as Iranians and their unwavering dedication to Iran’s sovereignty.

The gathering closed with a unified call for national cohesion and international condemnation of what was described as “clear violations of human rights and international norms.”

AM



