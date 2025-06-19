Iranian Armed Forces had the upper hand from the very start: parliament speaker

TEHRAN - In an interview on Thursday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf declared that Iran’s armed forces swiftly gained control during the recent conflict with the Israeli regime.

He asserted, "From east to west, north to south – we struck targets wherever we willed across the occupied territories. Contrary to the enemy's assumptions, our Armed Forces rapidly dominated the battlefield."

Qalibaf also addressed the role of the United States in regional tensions, criticizing President Trump’s approach. "We have exercised restraint against regional escalation thus far," he said. "The delusional U.S. president should know he cannot impose peace upon us through coercive war and threats."

He further noted that "the Zionist regime wouldn’t last a single day against our offensive operations without American support."