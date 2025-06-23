Araghchi in Moscow: U.S. strike on Iran undermines NPT and international order

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has condemned the recent U.S. attack on Iranian nuclear facilities as a blatant violation of international law, the UN Charter, and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), warning that such aggression could destabilize the international security order.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow on Sunday, Araghchi said, "We are grateful for Russia’s principled and firm condemnation of this act of aggression. We hope this position will be complemented by concrete actions in the United Nations Security Council and other international bodies."

Speaking upon arrival in Moscow, Araghchi praised Russia’s firm stance and called for practical steps in international forums to hold the aggressors accountable.

He stressed that the U.S. assault on Iran’s nuclear facilities constitutes not only an attack on Iranian sovereignty but also a direct threat to the NPT and the broader non-proliferation system. “The non-proliferation regime, which has played a key role in maintaining international security, is based on mutual commitments and protections. Countries that forgo nuclear weapons must be protected, not attacked,” he said.

He raised serious concerns about the precedent such actions set, noting that the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have failed even to issue a basic condemnation of the strike. "This silence raises a critical question: What role does the NPT truly play in safeguarding the interests of nations pursuing peaceful nuclear energy?"

Araghchi warned that the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure — carried out in the absence of any provocation or defensive justification — have seriously undermined the integrity of the non-proliferation regime and will have long-term consequences for global security. "This is a matter of deep concern for many countries," he added.

"The U.S. attack can only be described as a deliberate act of aggression," Araghchi stated. "In contrast, Iran’s response is a legitimate act of self-defense against unlawful aggression."

He further emphasized that the repercussions of these actions extend far beyond Iran. "They threaten not only regional stability but also the international community, global legal norms, and the future of multilateralism."

Touching on Tehran-Moscow relations, Araghchi underlined the shared concerns and common adversaries faced by the two nations. “Iran and Russia have long cooperated closely in confronting mutual threats and regional challenges, and our consultations will continue during my meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Monday.”

“In this critical and dangerous new phase, where the international order is under threat, our coordinated diplomacy with Russia can play a vital role,” Araghchi concluded.