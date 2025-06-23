Spokesman of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters: Powerful operations with grave consequences await US

TEHRAN- Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson of Iran's Khatam al-Anbia Central Military Headquarters, said the United States continued its all-out support for the Zionist regime's aggression, it directly entered into war with Iran and violated the sacred soil of Iran, in clear violation of the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This aggressive measure which was conducted with the aim of reviving the dying Zionist regime, was fruitless, he said. But it will also expand the scope of legitimate and diverse goals of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and provide the grounds for the expansion of war in the region, he added, Khabar Fori reported.

“We assure you that with this aggression, the clock will not turn in your favor. The warriors of Islam, in response to this crime, will inflict heavy, regrettable, and unpredictable consequences on you with powerful and targeted operations.”

"Mr. Trump! You may start this war — but we will be the ones to finish it.”

The U.S. strikes, launched in the early hours of Sunday using reportedly B-2 stealth bombers, 30,000-pound “bunker-buster” bombs, and Tomahawk missiles launched from submarines, targeted Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities at Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.

The U.S. intervention follows the Israeli regime’s June 13 initiation of act of aggression against Iran, which has martyred military officials, nuclear scientists, and over 430 Iranians, with 3,500 more injured—predominantly women and children—according to figures from the Health Ministry.





