Trump pulls US out of UN cultural agency UNESCO for second time
July 22, 2025 - 21:55
President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the U.N. culture and education agency UNESCO on Tuesday, repeating a move he had already ordered during his first term, which had been reversed under Joe Biden, Reuters reported.
The withdrawal from the Paris-based agency, which was founded after World War Two to promote peace through international cooperation in education, science, and culture, will take effect on December 31, 2026.
