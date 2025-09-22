Americans' bitter humor

TEHRAN - In an analysis, Sobh-e-No addressed Trump's continuous support for the Zionist regime despite his election slogan and wrote: The United States' continuous support for the Zionist regime comes at a time when many Americans are extremely angry and furious with their government's policy of supporting the occupiers and is an accomplice in the genocide (in Gaza).

Those who voted for Trump with the slogan "America first" thought that he would end America's intervention in other people's wars, but now they are faced with a president who openly supports the Zionist regime. When the Zionist regime attacked the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States once again showed that it was concerned about Israel's achievements. When the Zionists failed to damage Iran's political system and military and defense structure after a few days of war, the United States entered the conflict directly. This government serves Zionism more than ever, and this policy has caused all anti-war conservatives who support Trump to admit that the slogan "Israel first" has now become the rule throughout the United States, and the slogan "America first" has become a bitter joke.

Arman-e-Melli: New York is the last chance for diplomacy

In a note, Arman-e-Melli discussed Pezeshkian's trip to New York to attend the annual General Assembly meeting, writing: This trip is taking place in a situation where, a few days ago, the European troika activated the snapback sanctions in the Security Council. Therefore, the Iranian diplomatic apparatus must use all its competence to prevent implementation of the six UN resolutions against Iran. The trip of Pezeshkian and the diplomatic team to New York could be a decisive opportunity in this regard. Consultations with European countries, especially the members of the JCPOA, will be among the important topics of the trip. Experts believe that if there is a real will to resolve differences in these meetings, and a temporary agreement is also possible. The experience of past years has shown that Europeans, although under pressure from the United States, have been willing to play a more balanced role in some cases. Therefore, Pezeshkian's discussions on the sidelines of the General Assembly could provide a new space for reducing tensions.

Hamshahri: Iran’s splendid performance since June war has angered foes

In an article, Hamshahri discussed the activities of the opposition media against Iran and said: The enemy intended to create a state of suspension and passivity in Iran after the 12-day war against the Islamic Republic in June. However, contrary to the wishes of the Western-Zionist axis, Iran was able to achieve significant successes in various fields such as sports, technology, the Olympics, etc. during these few months, and this caused the (foreign-based) Persian-language media affiliated to Israel to become angry, and the counter-revolutionary networks to take measures to undermine the value of the work of the proud Iranians in various fields. These media outlets constantly suggested that Iran had not targeted a specific place in Israel during the June war, but the spreading of lies occurred while the Israeli media had stated that Iran had dealt fatal blows to the Zionist regime. The (foreign-based) Persian-language media are spreading lies to show Iran as the losing side of the war. It is natural for them to turn a blind eye to Iran’s global successes in sports, science, and military and deny or downplay the significance of these victories and achievements.

Iran: Increasing defense capability possible through partnership with China

In a commentary, the Iran newspaper discussed the rise in the Iran-China military relationship, writing: China has traditionally tried to keep its relations in the Middle East balanced. It has helped Iran evade oil sanctions and provided limited military assistance. In the short term, Iran’s most likely action will be to rebuild its military defense capability by expanding partnership with China. Beijing may see new opportunities in helping Iran regain some of its lost power. Iran’s closer relationship with China could be beneficial for Beijing in crisis scenarios. If Beijing sells the HQ-9 mobile air defense systems to Tehran, it could help Iran regain some of its air protection. Iran could also seek a deal with China to modernize its air force. These improvements could make attacks on Iran more difficult and costly. This would allow Iran to rebuild its domestically produced missile stockpile and better prepare for a possible next conflict. The more distant the threat of war becomes for Iran, the more immediate risks it can take.