Iran orders reopening of all museums and heritage sites after wartime closure

TEHRAN – Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ministry has ordered the reopening of all museums, historical palaces, and archaeological sites across the country, following months of closure after the 12-day war with Israel.

The ministry’s Directorate of Museums issued a directive stating that managers of national and provincial museums must resume regular operations and ensure their facilities are ready to receive visitors. It added that working hours would be announced on each museum’s website and social media pages, ISNA reported.

Iran shut many of its museums and heritage sites on June 13, when the conflict began, to protect historical monuments and artifacts. Some objects were transferred to secure storage. Institutions, including the National Museum of Iran, the UNESCO-listed Golestan Palace, and Saadabad Palace, remained closed for about three months.

Although Ali Darabi, the deputy minister of cultural heritage, announced in late July that museums could reopen in coordination with provincial security councils, many sites remained shut.

The prolonged closure drew criticism from tour operators and visitors, ISNA said on Monday.

In its reopening order, the ministry’s museum authority said resuming cultural services was aimed at strengthening national morale, enhancing social cohesion and providing content for different age groups through exhibitions and events.

Museum directors have been instructed to prepare galleries, comply with safety and conservation rules, and inform the public of new visiting schedules.

AM