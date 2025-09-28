Iranian short film “Ramy” wins two awards at Best Shorts Competition

TEHRAN – The Iranian short film “Ramy” written and directed by Pouyan Rostami and produced by Kasra Tirsahar won two awards at this season edition of the Best Shorts Competition in California, the U.S.

The film won the Award of Merit for its cinematography by Tirsahar and also an Award of Recognition for the leading actress Houra Pakizehdel, IRNA reported.

“Ramy” marks the professional debut of Rostami as writer and director. It offers a poetic, visually striking exploration of grief and liberation. Salar Saki, Houra Pakizehdel, and Ramin Yahyazadeh perform in the film.

The 10-minute film happens in the heart of a forest, where a group of women carry a coffin on their shoulders, while a grieving woman follows them, wailing and crying out. Unmoved by her cries, the women proceed toward a cemetery.

Established in 2011, Best Shorts Competition is an avant-garde worldwide competition that strives to give talented directors, producers, actors, creative teams, and new media creators the positive exposure they deserve. It discovers and honors the achievements of filmmakers who produce high-quality shorts and new media. The talented award winners have gone on to win Oscars, Emmys, Tellys, and other awards.

SS/SAB

