Israeli soldier critically injured in disputed West Bank clash

An Israeli soldier was critically injured on Sunday in an operation near the Kedumim settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media said.

Early accounts described a ramming attempt at the Jit junction; Army Radio later reported eyewitnesses who said the exchange was a shooting, and that Israeli forces shot dead the Palestinian driver.

Israel’s ambulance service said medics treated a 20-year-old with a serious head wound; the soldier’s injury may have been caused by Israeli fire.

The incident comes amid rising West Bank violence, displacement, and settlement expansion, according to UN humanitarian reports, and echoes deadly attacks near Kedumim in January.