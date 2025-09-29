Gharahgozlou wins WPBSA Q Tour Middle East

TEHRAN - Ali Gharahgozlou defeated Ali Jaleel 4-2 to win the second WPBSA Q Tour Middle East event of the season at the Emirates Billiard Sports Federation in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Iranian player came through a field of 59 players from 11 countries to win the third Q Tour Middle East title of his career.

Gharahgozlou dropped just two frames in five matches to reach the title match – kicking off the four-day competition with victories over Rami Alhssoumi (3-0) and Mina Awad (3-1).

A last 16 clash with fellow countryman Ehsan Heydarinezhad followed and Gharahgozlou showed impressive scoring form in coming from 1-0 behind to win four consecutive frames with contributions of 80, 54, 54 and 104.

Gharahgozlou made a fast start by taking the opening two frames in the best-of-seven frame contest with a top break of 90, wpbsa.com reported.

His opponent from Iraq halved the deficit with success in the third frame on a respotted black but Gharahgozlou quickly moved to within one of glory with another visit of 90 in the next.

Jaleel kept his hopes of a maiden crown alive by winning frame five and had chances to force a decider, but it was the Iranian who held his nerve to take the decisive frame on the final pink to complete a 4-2 victory.