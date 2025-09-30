Knowledge-based companies to attend CIIE in China, CPHI in India

TEHRAN – Delegations of Iranian knowledge-based firms, operating in health sector, will participate in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2025 which is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, as well as the Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients (CPHI) and Pharmaceutical Machinery and Equipment Convention (PMEC), which will be held in India from November 25 to 27.

Supported by the Innovation and Prosperity Fund, knowledge-based companies will set up their pavilions in China.

Hosted in Shanghai since 2018, the expo is held annually to open the Chinese market to foreign goods and services. The CIIE remains a key destination for global companies seeking both visibility and tangible opportunities in China.

The expo typically features seven main exhibition areas: Food and Agricultural Products, Automobile and Smart Mobility, Intelligent Industry and Information Technology, Consumer Goods, Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products, Trade in Services, and Innovation Incubation Special Section.

The Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products Exhibition Area includes medical devices, medicines, pharmaceuticals, rehabilitation and elderly care products, supplements, and nutrients.

Knowledge-based companies will also have the opportunity to showcase their latest achievements and capabilities in CPHI & PMEC India with the support of the Vice-Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-based Economy.

It is one of the largest and most comprehensive events and trade fairs for the pharmaceutical industry in South Asia.

Pharmaceutical raw materials, Final formulations, Natural extractive pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals, Clean room technology, Machinery & equipment are among the items to be exhibited.

It aims to foster a synergistic blend of business, leadership, innovation, knowledge exchange, recognition, and networking.

Tehran to boost health ties with Beijing, New Delhi

Iran and China will implement joint programs in the pharmaceutical and medical fields under the 25-year agreement signed by the two countries, Hamid Inanlou, an official with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said in September.

“The joint programs aim to boost commercial, scientific, and industrial capacities of the two nations, enhance domestic production, and facilitate access to regional markets,” IRNA quoted Inanlou as saying.

A part of the 25-year strategic partnership focuses on expanding collaborations in the health sector, including sharing expertise, technology, conducting medical research, training, and exchanging specialized human resources, as well as developing new medicines, he added.

Manufacturing medical and laboratory equipment such as syringes, diagnostic kits, health products, joint investment, and the establishment of joint companies, Inanlou further noted.

In April, Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi and his Indian counterpart explored the potential for the expansion of health cooperation.

The officials met on the sidelines of the eighth meeting of health ministries of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Xi’an, China, the health ministry website reported.

During the meeting with Punya Salila Srivastava, the Indian Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the two sides highlighted the enhancement of joint efforts in the health sector, particularly in manufacturing medicines, developing vaccines, traditional medicine, and medical training.

Lauding India’s achievements in the health sector, Zafarqandi announced the country’s readiness to foster collaboration with India in the mentioned fields, particularly supplying pharmaceutical raw materials.

Highlighting the two countries’ capacities in traditional medicine thanks to their indigenous teachings, the official said, “Iran is willing to exchange knowledge and experiences with India, as well as conduct joint research in traditional medicine.”

The health minister proposed promoting cooperation on primary health care, as well.

The Indian official, for her part, referred to the formerly signed agreement between the two countries, saying that India is willing to expand collaboration with Iran in different fields of the health sector.

