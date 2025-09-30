TEHRAN – In recent weeks, Europe’s attempt to reinstate sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran has once again dominated international headlines. Yet, what lies behind this move goes far beyond a simple legal or diplomatic measure. It is, in fact, an effort by Europe to restore its long-diminished role in the global political order.

For years, Europe has aspired to become an independent political pole on the world stage. However, with the rise of American unilateralism—particularly during the Trump era—the European Union was effectively sidelined. Trump did not view Europe as a strategic partner but rather as a peripheral player. Even in crises directly tied to Europe’s security—such as the conflict in Ukraine—he preferred to manage the situation without consulting or involving European states. This approach dealt a serious blow to Europe’s political self-confidence.

In response, European governments have recently sought to reassert themselves, attempting to project influence in shaping international arrangements. For instance, some European states—despite their longstanding ties with and support for the Israeli regime—have put forward initiatives such as recognizing Palestine. This shift is less about a genuine transformation in Europe’s worldview and more about remaining relevant as a visible power in global affairs.

Perhaps the most important arena in which Europe believed it still held a card was the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA). With Washington’s withdrawal from the agreement under Trump, the United States effectively lost the ability to activate the “snapback” mechanism. This gave Europe a unique opportunity to use the mechanism as leverage to reassert its independence and credibility in global politics. Yet, Europe made a major miscalculation.

Rather than pursuing a fair and balanced deal, European governments advanced unrealistic and unreasonable demands on Iran. Ultimately, instead of capitalizing on their independent position, they fell back into following Washington’s lead. In doing so, they squandered what could have been a strategic opportunity to redefine Europe’s global role.

The outcome of this misstep is clear: Europe has lost one of its last historic chances to regain real political weight on the international stage. This strategic error will not enhance Europe’s standing; on the contrary, it will accelerate the decline of its political influence, particularly in comparison with the United States.

In the author’s view, the coming days and months will prove costly for Europe. The Union, which might have secured an independent role through prudent and bold decisions, has instead chosen blind alignment with Washington. History may well record this period as a striking example of Europe’s inability to act independently in shaping global affairs.

