Deported nationals from US will receive full legal protection

TEHRAN – Iran’s Justice Ministry has pledged to defend the rights of 115 nationals recently deported from the United States, stressing that while the move falls under U.S. domestic law, the returnees remain entitled to full protection as Iranian citizens.

Askar Jalalian, Deputy Justice Minister for Human Rights and International Affairs, told Mizan News Agency that the flight carrying the deported Iranians landed in Tehran at 3 a.m. on Wednesday after transiting through Qatar. He emphasized that none of the returnees were convicts or had pending criminal cases.

“This return did not fall under the Ministry of Justice’s formal mandate, which concerns the transfer of convicted nationals under judicial agreements,” Jalalian explained. “Nonetheless, from a human rights and citizenship standpoint, the Ministry is following up on their situation and will intervene if any legal action is required.”

The official underlined that all Iranians, regardless of where they reside or whether they hold dual nationality, are recognized as citizens under Iran’s single-nationality law. “They enjoy the full rights of Iranian citizens, and the homeland will always welcome them back,” he said.

Jalalian noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant bodies coordinated the repatriation and are prepared to pursue any violations of the deportees’ rights through legal channels.

Addressing Western media claims that some of the deportees faced “special circumstances,” Jalalian stressed that unless a case is formally filed with the judiciary, “no one will be prosecuted, and we do not enter into such matters.”

He concluded that while the deportations were a matter of U.S. domestic policy, Iran remains committed to supporting its nationals. “If any of these compatriots feel they have been wronged, they may bring their concerns forward. The Ministry of Justice, through its legal and consular commissions, is ready to hear and address their demands.”

Hossein Noushabadi, director general for parliamentary and consular affairs at Iran’s Foreign Ministry, said Tuesday that U.S. immigration authorities are preparing to deport nearly 400 Iranian nationals, according to remarks carried by Tasnim News Agency.

The move, which has not been officially confirmed by the Trump administration, comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington following joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran during a 12-day conflict in June.

It also forms part of a broader U.S. campaign targeting migrants and asylum seekers, with President Trump vowing to launch the largest mass deportation effort in American history.