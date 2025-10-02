Iran’s Vice President Emphasizes Co-op with South Korea in Government Smartization

TEHRAN - Iran’s Vice President and Head of the country’s Administrative and Employment Organization, in a meeting with the South Korean Ambassador to Tehran Kim Junpyo, emphasized the 14th administration's determination to develop administrative and technological cooperation with South Korea, naming government smartization and the use of artificial intelligence as key areas of this cooperation.

As reported, the meeting between Alaedin Rafizadeh and South Korean ambassador to Iran, was held on September 30 at the organization's headquarters.

During this meeting, both sides, while referring to over six decades of political relations and historical cooperation between Iran and South Korea, emphasized strengthening ties and defining joint projects in administrative and technological fields.

Rafizadeh, pointing to the positive history of cooperation between the two countries, stated: "These relations, supported by mutual assistance and shared memories during various historical periods, represent a spiritual capital for the development of future cooperation."

The Vice President also emphasized the determination of the 14th administration and the President personally to expand relations with East Asian countries, describing this path as a valuable opportunity for enhancing administrative and technological cooperation.

He reiterated the determination of the Administrative and Employment Organization to advance joint cooperation and said: "The exchange of experiences in the field of government smartization, the use of artificial intelligence, and other matters related to administrative missions can open a new horizon in the relations between the two countries."

Other topics discussed in this meeting included announcing readiness to hold joint training and research courses between experts from the two countries, developing cooperation with communication centers, and dispatching or hosting specialized delegations to examine capabilities and feasibility studies for joint projects.

This meeting was held in line with the development of administrative cooperation between Iran and South Korea, paving the way for enhancing the interactions of the two countries in the fields of modern governance and public administration.

MA