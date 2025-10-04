Tehran Times, Antara move forward in media cooperation

Jakarta – The Mehr Media Group (which consists of Mehr News Agency and English-language daily Tehran Times) has held discussions with Indonesia’s national news agency, Antara, to expand journalistic and media cooperation.

This engagement, which includes a discussion on the exchange of news and professional expertise under the framework of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), represents an initial step toward exploring the creation of an MoU and developing joint activities between the two parties.

Teguh Priyanto, Managing Editor of Antara, and Yuni Arisandy, Head of the International News Department at the agency, emphasized the importance for Antara to expand cooperation with all foreign media, including Mehr Media Group, during talks with the Director General of R&D at Mehr Media and a Tehran Times reporter. They described this dialogue as the starting point for future professional and news-related interactions.

Expanding Antara’s News Network and Regional Offices Teguh Priyanto highlighted Antara’s extensive structure across Indonesia, stating, “We have offices and news correspondents in every province of Indonesia, which allows us to provide accurate and timely coverage.” He added that Antara employs nearly 500 staff members across its domestic and international offices.

Structure and international activities

Yuni Arisandy explained, “Through our extensive network of provincial offices and specialized teams, Antara ensures comprehensive coverage of domestic and international news in Indonesia while maintaining professional journalistic standards across all units.”

Developing international cooperation with Tehran Times and Mehr Media Group

The Managing Editor of Antara also commented on collaboration with Iranian media: “We currently maintain communications with IRNA and are ready to formalize media agreements with Mehr Media Group and Tehran Times.” He added, “Antara will hold discussions with its senior management to implement these agreements.”

Priyanto also noted Antara’s membership in the OANA media network, emphasizing, “This membership and international collaboration allow for rapid and accurate news sharing, enhancing transparency and diversity of news in the region. Such cooperation not only facilitates news exchange but also contributes to professional training for journalists and the advancement of journalistic standards.”

The Tehran Times reporter also highlighted Mehr Media Group’s OANA membership, with both parties stressing the expansion of media cooperation within this framework.

Palestine issue and expert exchanges

Priyanto mentioned the Palestine issue, stating, “We are interested in holding specialized sessions on this topic and exchanging experts with partner media. The Tehran Times reporter also expressed readiness to develop joint scientific and news collaborations in this field.”

Historical background and Antara’s iconic headquarters

Regarding Antara’s historical background, Priyanto said, “Antara has served as one of Indonesia’s reliable news sources for over 80 years. From its founding in 1937 and the publication of Indonesia’s Declaration of Independence to its development into the national news agency, Antara has always provided accurate and timely news to the public.”

He also described Antara’s historic headquarters: “Located in the Pasar Baru area of Jakarta, the Antara building is one of the country’s historical landmarks. Constructed during the Dutch colonial period as the Aneta news agency office, it became Antara’s center after independence and is now recognized as the Antara Museum. The building symbolizes the agency’s rich history and its role in national information dissemination.”

Focus on innovation and the future

The Managing Editor concluded, “Our current focus is on combining historical experience with technological innovation and expanding international cooperation networks to remain a reliable source of domestic and international news in the digital era.”

Yuni Arisandy, Head of Antara’s International News Department, also provided explanations during the visit about the agency’s overall structure, areas of activity, network of domestic and international offices, and its historic building, which has now been converted into the Antara Museum.

