Yemen fires ‘Palestine 2’ missile at Israel, pledges support for Gaza

Yemen’s Armed Forces said Sunday they executed a “qualitative” operation with a 'Palestine 2' multi‑warhead ballistic missile against sensitive targets in occupied Jerusalem (al-Quds), describing the strike as solidarity with Gaza and coordination with the Resistance.

“We will continue our support operations until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted,” the statement added.

Israel claimed to have intercepted a missile from Yemen as sirens sounded across central areas.



Since October 2023, Yemen has paired long‑range launches and maritime disruption with weekly mass rallies backing Gaza, embedding the campaign in popular mobilization.

Yemeni media previously touted Palestine 2’s two‑stage, solid‑fuel design. The strike lands as Gaza’s death toll surpasses 67,000 amid ongoing bombardment.