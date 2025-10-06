Intl. Police Exhibition to be held

TEHRAN –The 22nd International Exhibition of Police Security and Safety Supplies and Equipment (IPAS) is scheduled to kick off on October 13 and run till October 16.

Some 230 domestic and 21 foreign companies will participate in the exhibition, IRNA reported.

Over 50 percent of the participants are knowledge-based companies, showcasing their latest achievements in the fields of safety, security, and police equipment in the following fields: computer network, electrical and electronic hardware, intelligence system, as well as information and communication technology.

Computer software, light and image requirements, satellite-based systems, security and protection systems and equipment, traffic, traffic control and roadblocks, telecommunication systems, laser and photonic, safety and fire extinguishing equipment, weapons and ammunition, uniform and clothes, advanced material and products based on chemical technologies, land, sea, and air transportation advanced machinery and equipment, rescue, energy field, economic fields, banking and insurance are also on display.

From this year on, the IPAS Exhibition will be held concurrently in other cities, including Kish.

A key focus of the exhibition will benefiting from modern technologies and artificial intelligence in police equipment, especially in the crime detection sector.

In addition to displaying the latest security achievements, holding educational workshops and conferences, the exhibition will provide an opportunity to develop interactions between the police, industry, and academia to utilize indigenous technologies to improve the country’s security.

The idea to hold the IPAS exhibition took shape in 2001 with the initiative of the then Commander of the Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The first edition was held in the same year on police, security, and safety equipment at the venue of Conference Center of IRIB with the participation of 19 countries.

Subsequently, it was registered in the Calendar of Iran International Exhibitions Company.

