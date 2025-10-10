Tehran, Managua underline co-op in urban development

TEHRAN – Iranian and Nicaraguan officials have highlighted the significance of boosting collaboration in areas related to urban development.

During a meeting held in the capital city of Managua on Wednesday, Iranian ambassador to Nicaragua, Ramin Zare, and the mayor of Managua, Reyna Rueda Alvarado, also stressed promoting interactions between Tehran and Managua as sister cities, IRNA reported.

Establishing relations between the museums of the two countries, installing statues of celebrities and national figures of the two countries, and naming streets, parks, and passages after them, as well as exchanging experiences in urban management, were among other agreements reached.

