Nationwide rallies in Iran showcase solidarity with Gazans

TEHRAN – Mass rallies were held in Tehran and other Iranian cities on Friday in a show of solidarity with the people of Gaza, as demonstrators called for the swift delivery of humanitarian aid to the blockaded enclave.

In the capital, thousands of citizens joined the “Basharat-e Nasr” (Tidings of Victory) march following Friday prayers, moving from Tehran University toward Azadi Square. Waving Iranian and Palestinian flags, the participants also carried portraits of fallen resistance commanders.

The crowds included clerics, students, families of martyrs, and children. Many demonstrators held banners that read “No to compromise, yes to resistance” and “Nations are awake,” voicing their support for Palestine and opposition to Israeli aggression.