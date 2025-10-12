Iran invites Malaysian investors to tap into mining sector opportunities

TEHRAN – Iran is ready to welcome Malaysian investors into its mining industry, with the necessary infrastructure already in place to support joint projects and foreign participation, a senior industry official said during a meeting with Malaysia’s ambassador in Tehran.

Mohammadreza Bahraman, deputy head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) and head of the Iran Mine House, met with Malaysian Ambassador Khairi Omar and a delegation of Malaysian investors at the Iran Mine House headquarters.

In this meeting, Bahraman highlighted Iran’s vast mineral reserves and advanced capabilities in extraction, processing, and value-added production, saying the path for Iran–Malaysia cooperation in mining is open and promising.

“Just as investors from countries like Russia and Georgia have already entered Iran’s mining market, Malaysian investors can also seize this opportunity,” Bahraman said, emphasizing Iran’s dual position as both a major exporter of mineral products and a strong domestic market for processed materials.

He noted that raising awareness among Malaysian investors about Iran’s mining potential and legal frameworks is a key priority. The Iran Mine House, he said, plays an active role in introducing Iran’s capabilities to foreign investors by providing information on regulations, procedures, and business conditions essential for entering the Iranian market.

Bahraman also encouraged Malaysian delegates to visit Iranian mines to gain first-hand knowledge of available opportunities, underlining that the required infrastructure for investment is fully prepared.

Malaysia eyes gold and copper ventures in Iran’s growing mining market

On the sidelines of the meeting, Bahraman revealed that Malaysia’s private sector has expressed interest in investing specifically in Iran’s gold and copper mines.

He said a Malaysian delegation had already toured several mining sites to assess their potential and plans to participate in the upcoming Iran Mining Exhibition (Iran CONMIN 2025), where they will meet Iranian companies to explore further cooperation.

EF/MA