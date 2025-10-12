Tehran to host 2nd Intl. Conference on AI

TEHRAN – The second International Conference on Artificial Intelligence (ICAI 2026) is scheduled to be held in Tehran on February 8-9, 2026.

With the theme 'AI for All', Shahid Beheshti University will play host to the event, Mehr news agency reported.

The conference will serve as a platform to share the latest innovations, research, and scientific achievements in the AI sector, bringing together domestic and foreign students, experts, and researchers.

It also aims to boost synergy among industry, universities, and decision-making organizations.

The conference will be centered around different topics including AI in wealth management, Natural language processing, Image processing and machine vision, Audio and signal processing, Knowledge engineering and basic knowledge systems, Robotics, Theoretical Topics in Machine Learning, Cognitive and computational neuroscience, AI in games, AI Hardware Platforms, Data mining and big data, Bioinformatics, Applications of AI in Humanities and Social Sciences, Health and Hygiene, Governance, and Engineering.

Pre-conference events include AI Game Jam, Intelligent Robots Challenge, and an AI-powered software development hackathon.

Moreover, a specialized AI exhibition is scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the conference, which will provide a unique opportunity for companies and startups to showcase their innovative products and services; it will also help develop relationships between academia and industry.

Iran advances in AI

According to Nature Index, the country’s ranking in scientific production in Artificial Intelligence (AI) has improved from 33 to 30, placing the country among the top 50 leaders, Hossein Afshin, an official with the vice-presidency of science and technology, has said.

Iran’s ranking in the region fluctuates between 14 to 17, which is mainly due to focusing on quality, he said, adding, “We’re optimistic to improve the country’s scientific position within the next two years,” IRNA reported.

The official went on to say that the country is following up on developing AI infrastructure, including the AI platform and the AI assistant, in the near future.

According to the latest report by Oxford Insights index, which measures government readiness for implementing AI in public services, Iran ranks 91st among 188 countries, moving up three positions compared to 94th in 2023.

AI has a key role to play –not just in governing the technology, but in helping governments perform better.

The Government AI Readiness Index has become a trusted resource for policymakers, adopted as an official benchmark by national governments.

In this year’s edition, the AI readiness of 188 countries is examined at a time of growing complexity, where governments face evolving citizen needs and challenges like economic uncertainty, climate risks, and rising inequalities.

The 2024 index examines 40 indicators across three pillars: Government, Technology Sector, and Data & Infrastructure. It highlights progress, identifies gaps, and provides actionable insights for policymakers working to integrate AI into public service delivery.

At its core, the index asks, ‘How ready are governments to implement AI in the delivery of public services?’ By answering this question, it aims to offer a practical tool that supports evidence-based decision-making and helps policymakers unlock AI’s potential to serve citizens better worldwide.

According to the index, the country’s best ranking is in the Data and Infrastructure pillar, 66.29, which has improved compared to 55.88 last year. It includes infrastructure (70), data availability (43), and data representativeness (121) indicators.

The country’s score in the Technology pillar is 38.82; it was 38.77 in 2023. It includes human capital (54), innovation capacity (62), and maturity (82) indicators.

Iran’s lowest score is in the Government pillar, 26.54, which has decreased compared to 31.56 in 2023. It includes vision (84), governance and ethics (145), digital capacity (92), and adaptability (177).

According to this year’s report, Iran’s ranking in the region has improved by one position, rising from 17 in 2023 to 16 in 2024.

