Gathering of classic cars held in Tabriz in memory of Master Shahriar

TEHRAN-- A large event of historic and classic Mercedes-Benz cars was held in Tabriz, East Azarbaijan province, with the aim of honoring the literary and cultural status of contemporary Persian poet Mohammad Hossein Behjat Tabrizi (Shahriar) with the presence of historic car enthusiasts, tourists and families.

According to Miras-e Arya (CHTN), this cultural-automotive event was organized by the East Azarbaijan Automobile and Tourism Vehicle Department and in cooperation with the Province's Historic Vehicle Association in the parking lot of the Ranik Automobile Complex in Tabriz.

A total of 60 classic Mercedes-Benz cars were put on display in this event. Cars, each with a unique design, original paintwork, and unparalleled technical originality, attracted the admiring gaze of visitors.

The enthusiastic presence of people, families, and enthusiasts of old and nostalgic cars gave a special touch to the atmosphere of the event and was widely reflected in local media and social networks.

This program was held with the aim of preserving the country's cultural and automotive heritage, promoting the culture of maintaining and restoring historic vehicles, and strengthening the automotive tourism. It was also an excuse to remember the cultural and artistic position of Master Shahriar, the national poet of Iran and a symbol of Azarbaijani identity and literature.

Organizing such programs by the East Azarbaijan Historic Vehicles and Automobile Association is carried out within the framework of the missions of Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran (TACI) in developing thematic tourism, promoting safe and family travel, and linking culture, art, and history with the tourism industry.

KD

