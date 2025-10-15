Iran boosts oil output to 3.25m bpd in September: OPEC

TEHRAN – Iran’s crude oil production rose by 44,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September, reaching 3.25 million bpd, according to the latest monthly report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

OPEC’s October report showed that total oil output from its 12 member countries climbed by 524,000 bpd in September to 28.44 million bpd. The increase reflects higher production levels in several member states, including Iran.

The data indicates that Iran’s average crude output in 2024 stood at 3.26 million bpd, up from 2.88 million bpd in 2023 — underscoring steady recovery and resilience in the country’s energy sector despite external pressures.

Saudi Arabia and Iraq remained OPEC’s largest producers in September 2025, pumping 9.96 million and 4.07 million bpd, respectively.

The broader OPEC+ alliance, which includes non-OPEC producers, recorded combined production of 43.05 million bpd in September — an increase of 630,000 bpd from August’s 42.42 million.

The report also highlighted a price uptick for Iranian heavy crude, which rose by 63 cents to $69.81 per barrel in September, compared with $69.18 in August. The average price for Iranian heavy crude in 2024 stood at $81.85 per barrel, while the OPEC basket averaged $70.39 per barrel in September.

OPEC’s latest outlook projected a daily rise of 1.38 million barrels in global oil demand for 2025, bringing total demand to around 105.14 million bpd.

EF/MA