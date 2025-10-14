Hesamifard becomes first Iranian woman to summit all 14 peaks above 8,000m

TEHRAN - Iranian mountaineer Afsaneh Hesamifard has become the first Iranian woman to summit all 14 of the world's highest mountains above 8,000 meters, following her successful ascent of Mt. Cho Oyu (8,188m) on Tuesday morning.

According to Seven Summit Treks (SST), Hesamifard reached the summit of the world's sixth-highest mountain along with fellow climbers Chung-Han Lu from Taiwan and Anar Burasheva from Kazakhstan.

They were supported by Nepali mountain guides Tashi Sherpa and Pasang Tenji Sherpa.

With this achievement, she joins a select global circle of climbers who have scaled all of the world's 8,000ers - a distinction previously held by only one Iranian, Azim Gheichisaz, in the men's category.

Pasang Tenji Sherpa, one of Nepal's most accomplished high-altitude climbers, also reached his 13th 8,000-meter summit during the expedition, Sherpa added.

Cho Oyu (8,188m), straddling the Nepal-China border, is the sixth-highest mountain in the world and a popular objective for seasoned climbers pursuing all 14 of the world's highest peaks.