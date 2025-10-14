Visually-impaired individuals granted free entry to museums on White Cane Day

TEHRAN - In a significant move to promote cultural accessibility, the Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage in Iran has announced free admission for blind and visually-impaired individuals to its all museums and historical sites across the country on the occasion of the international White Cane Day.

“The blind and visually impaired visitors, along with one companion, will be granted free access to all museums, heritage sites, and historical monuments managed by the ministry on Wednesday, 23rd of Mehr (October 15),” Ali Darabi, Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, said in statement on Tuesday.

Darabi added that the decision aims to honor the status of the visually impaired and promote cultural justice by ensuring equal access to the nation’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

He emphasized that White Cane Day serves as a reminder of the importance of respect, awareness, and social participation for blind individuals, adding that cultural heritage gains greater value when it becomes accessible and tangible for all people.

He also noted that special programs have been organized at select cultural and historical venues to engage those visitors on this important day.

