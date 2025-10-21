Shafiabad village: a gateway to UNESCO-listed Lut Desert

TEHRAN - Shafiabad village, located in the famed Shahdad district of Kerman province, southern Iran, stands as a remarkable example of harmonious coexistence between human settlement and a harsh desert environment.

Strategically positioned along the historic Silk Road and adjacent to the globally recognized Shahdad Kalouts -- one of the world’s most extraordinary desert landscapes -- Shafiabad offers a unique blend of cultural, historical, and natural significance.

The village, along Kandelous in northern Iran and Soheili in south of the country, was named a Best Tourism Village by the UN Tourism on October 17.

At the heart of the village lies the Shafiabad Fortress, dating back to the 19th-century Qajar era. Built using traditional mud-brick techniques, the fortress features strong defensive walls, corner watchtowers, and a complex internal layout that demonstrates adaptive architectural responses to desert conditions.

Nearby is the Shafiabad Caravanserai, an authentic example of Persian caravanserai architecture. Historically, it served merchants and travelers along the Silk Road. Its central courtyard and carefully designed chambers reflect Shafiabad’s important role in regional trade and cultural exchange.

Shafiabad’s location enhances its significance as a gateway to the Shahdad Kalouts --vast yardang formations shaped by wind and erosion over thousands of years. These unique geological features lie within the Lut Desert, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site since 2016. The village thus represents a critical cultural-natural interface, showcasing human adaptation to one of the harshest climates on Earth.

Historically reliant on agriculture and livestock, Shafiabad’s local community is increasingly embracing sustainable tourism. The establishment of eco-lodges and promotion of cultural festivals, such as the inaugural Garlic Festival held at the Shafiabad Fortress in April 2025, highlight community-led efforts to preserve intangible cultural heritage and foster rural development.

In addition, the village maintains a high degree of architectural and spatial integrity. Restoration work respects traditional construction methods, ensuring the village’s historical authenticity. The surrounding desert landscapes remain largely undisturbed, preserving the cultural context and visual harmony between the village and its natural environment.

AM