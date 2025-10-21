Passenger shipping line between Chabahar and Muscat launched

TEHRAN – A direct passenger shipping route between Chabahar, Iran, and Muscat, Oman, has been launched, officials announced on Monday.

Reza Masroor, secretary of the Iranian Free Zones High Council, said the maritime tourism line began operating following the directives of President Masoud Pezeshkian during his visit to Chabahar last year.

“One of the key priorities emphasized by the president during that trip was the establishment of a direct passenger shipping line between Chabahar and Muscat,” Masroor said.

highlighted the economic benefits of the route, noting that travel costs on this maritime line are significantly lower than alternative air travel options from Chabahar. He predicted strong demand from tourists.

The official said developing maritime tourism is a main priority for the Chabahar Free Zone Organization, which has several ongoing initiatives aimed at promoting Chabahar’s strategic coastal location.

Masroor also mentioned plans to expand similar maritime routes between a number of Iranian islands, aiming to boost regional tourism and foster greater regional cooperation.

AM