Iran strengthens rail diplomacy at “Middle East Railway Forum”

TEHRAN – Iran’s rail diplomacy gained momentum at the 36th Regional Assembly of Middle East Railways (UIC RAME), attended by senior representatives from Turkey, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, and Syria, alongside officials from the International Union of Railways (UIC).

According to the Transport and Urban Development Ministry, delegates from Jordan, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia’s public transport authority also joined the meeting virtually.

At the opening session, Jabar Ali Zakari, Iran’s deputy transport minister and head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI), highlighted Iran’s dynamic and purposeful approach to regional rail diplomacy, particularly with neighboring countries.

He said recent memorandums with Central Asian states, Russia, and China have led to continuous growth in international freight and transit volumes through Iran in 2025.

Zakari noted that efforts to complete rail infrastructure, link networks, reduce cargo transit times, and expand passenger services with neighboring states — especially Turkey, Afghanistan, and Iraq — were accelerating, describing such initiatives as vital for regional integration and sustainable development.

The RAME vice chair said expanding rail and multimodal transit is a key priority for Iran Railways, adding that Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates offer major opportunities for cooperation.

He also described reconnecting rail links between Iran and Saudi Arabia as a “historic opportunity” to boost economic growth and religious tourism across Iran, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia, home to key Islamic pilgrimage centers.

Zakari said Iran was ready to launch new joint working groups with regional countries to complete border projects, align operational standards, strengthen rail–port connections in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman — especially via Chabahar Port — and develop data-sharing systems.

During the meeting, Zakari and Saudi Railways CEO Bashar al-Malik exchanged experiences in managing and maintaining rail lines in sandy environments to improve network safety.

Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan sign MOU to expand rail cooperation

On the sidelines of the forum, the rail authorities of Iran, Turkey, and Afghanistan signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen cooperation in the rail sector.

The five-year MOU — signed by Zakari, Turkish State Railways (TCDD) director-general Veysi Kurt, and Mohammad Ishaq Sahebzada, head of Afghanistan’s Railway Authority — aims to boost efficiency along existing routes, streamline cross-border procedures, expand capacity, and build a sustainable regional rail corridor.

It also covers human resource development, maintenance, infrastructure upgrades, digitalization, capacity allocation, traffic management, and mutual technical visits by senior managers and staff.

The three sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing collaboration in rail maintenance, infrastructure development, traffic control, and training.

