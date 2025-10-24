Hacker group infiltrates Israeli defense firm, exposes classified tech

An anti-Israel hacker group called the Cyber Isnaad Front has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on Maya, a company reportedly affiliated with Israel’s Ministry of Defense.

According to the group’s statement, it successfully infiltrated the company’s systems and obtained valuable data related to the design and development of major defense projects — including the Iron Beam laser air defense system, the Hermes 900 multipurpose drone, the Spike missile, and other advanced military technologies currently under development or upgrade.

The group alleges that Maya serves as a research and development contractor for key Israeli defense industries such as Elbit Systems and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, acting as a technical and industrial arm of the “Zionist regime’s” Ministry of Defense.

In a three-minute video posted on its Telegram channel, the hackers displayed alleged CCTV footage from inside the company, along with images purportedly showing various stages of military equipment production.

The Cyber Isnaad Front also announced that it plans to release additional images and documents from the company in the near future.