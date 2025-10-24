Cultural heritage ministry seeks to introduce Iranian cuisine to the world

TEHRAN--Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts' policy is to move towards modern and experience-oriented tourism, and tries to introduce the story of Iranian cuisine, table and tourism to the world.

Speaking at Iranian Table Competition in Urmia, West Azarbaijan province, on Thursday, Deputy Minister of Handicrafts Maryam Jalali-Dehkordi said: “Culture is our most important asset, and culture is the food, drinks, clothing, etc. that is connected to the ancient Iranian literature that has been preserved by our mothers,” ISNA reported.

“Our mothers were loyal to culture and the environment in addition to cooking. In fact, they told stories and passed on the rich Iranian culture to the new generation through cooking.”

She stated: “We have a slogan titled ‘Bread, Onion, and Good Temper’, with the theme that we turn available raw materials into medicine and an element for environmental protection and health.”

She continued: “Our forgotten taste is the cultural heritage and intangible heritage of food that we have inherited from our mothers and Iranian women, and we must respect it.”

Jalali said: "We (Iranians) are interconnected like the knots of a carpet and have formed a carpet design together. We have promoted wisdom, culture, and health, and how much better it is that this culture is introduced to the world through the Iranian table. The table is the meeting place of the Iranian family, where solidarity, health, love, and wealth are produced around that table.”

Also, Director General of West Azarbaijan Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department Morteza Safari said that tourism motivation should be created across the province and the tourism infrastructure of West Azerbaijan should be strengthened for attracting the tourists.

He added that more than 11 festivals have been held this year which include Qushchi Almond Festival, Urmia Grape Festival, Sardasht and Mirabad Black Grape Festival, and Shams and Molana (Rumi) National Conference.

Safari continued that 55 investment projects, including 11 hotels, are being implemented by the private sector at the provincial level in order to strengthen the tourism infrastructure.

The first specialized tourism website of the country's provinces and the application of this website were designed and unveiled in West Azerbaijan with the aim of introducing the province, he added.

Safari said that there are 100 booths in the fourth edition of the Urmia International Festival and Exhibition of Traditional and Local Foods, which is a 60 percent increase compared to last year.

He added: “With proper planning, we are trying to continue this event in the coming years by strengthening its positives points and eliminating its weaknesses, because the events are also the tourism and cultural brand of every city and province, which play an important role in tourism development.”

KD

