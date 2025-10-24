Canada open to talks as Trump shuts them down

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his country is prepared to resume trade talks with the US "when the Americans are ready."

His remarks come after US President Donald Trump announced an immediate end to all trade negotiations with Canada over an advert critical of the tariffs he has imposed on the nation, the BBC reported.

The advert, sponsored by the Canadian province of Ontario, quotes former US President Ronald Reagan, a Republican and icon of US conservatism, saying tariffs "hurt every American".

Trump wrote on social media that the advert was "FAKE" and "egregious", adding that trade talks were "HEREBY TERMINATED".

The Trump administration has imposed a 35% levy on many Canadian imports, as well as individual tariffs targeting particular industries like car and steel manufacturing. Ontario has been particularly hard-hit by these.

Trump has allowed exemptions for goods that fall under a free trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, negotiated during his first term.

But since his election earlier this year, Canada's Carney has attempted to strike a deal that would ease the tariffs. Three-quarters of Canadian exports are sold to the US, making its economy particularly vulnerable.

This effort has been complicated by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who is one of the most vocal critics of the taxes levied on US firms buying Canadian products.