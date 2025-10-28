Generation Z: technology, values, and future

Generation Z, born around 1995 to 2010, is considered the first fully digital generation. They grew up with smartphones, social media, and constant access to the internet, and they have a different perspective on the world.

They are not only the consumers of the future, but also the creators and innovators of the future. Understanding what Generation Z means is essential for parents, teachers, administrators, and sociologists, as their values, behaviors, and preferences shape the future direction of societies.

Generation Z and workplace

Generation Z has a different approach to the workplace. This generation seeks flexible, team-based, and collaborative work environments. They value continuous learning, creativity, and innovation, and prefer to participate in challenging projects.

On the other hand, this generation expects employers to have ethical values and social responsibility. They want to work in environments that provide opportunities for growth and advancement, and that offer the possibility of working remotely or flexible shifts. These characteristics create challenges for organizations, forcing them to adapt their policies and work culture to Gen Z.

Generation Z and technology

Technology is one of the main pillars of life for this generation. Social networks, online games, the metaverse, and virtual reality are an integral part of their daily lives. They are not only content consumers, but also content producers and have an active presence in the digital space.

Generation Z adapts quickly to new technologies, making it easier for them to learn and access information. They have advanced digital skills and can quickly solve problems with modern tools. This characteristic has made Generation Z key players in the digital economy and innovation.

Generation Z and Values

Generation Z strongly values ethics and humanity. Honesty, integrity, respect for others, and responsibility are important principles for this generation. They seek meaningful and impactful lives and prefer their choices to reflect their values.

They also take social and environmental concerns seriously. They are sensitive to climate change, human rights, and economic justice, and strive to make a positive impact through personal and social action.

The future of Generation Z

Generation Z will undoubtedly play a significant role in shaping the future of the world. With their digital skills, open minds, ethical values, and innovative attitude, they can create cultural, social, and economic change. From digital entrepreneurship to workplace innovation, Generation Z is paving the way for the future.

This generation will also transform social policies and laws, as their voice and active participation in social and environmental issues will put significant pressure on decision-makers. Generation Z represents the hope for a diverse, just, and creative future.

Generation Z is not just an age range or demographic label; it is a sign of a profound transformation in the way humans think. This generation is the child of a world where the boundaries between reality and the possible have faded, and consciousness flows simultaneously and globally.

For all its challenges — from digital anxiety to social pressure and the need for identity — Generation Z carries an important message for the future: Awareness, speed, and empathy can be the foundations of a new civilization.

By Abuzar Shahpari, the head of the Association of Iranian Elites and Knowledge-Based Companies



